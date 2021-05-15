Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.57.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $150.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $69.80 and a one year high of $163.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $114,428.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,226.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total value of $726,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,765,092.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,328 shares of company stock valued at $20,825,705 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 575,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,802,000 after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 404,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $512,000.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.