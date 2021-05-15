NEXT (LON:NXT) PT Raised to GBX 7,700

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,135 ($93.22) to GBX 7,700 ($100.60) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NXT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NEXT from GBX 8,800 ($114.97) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an add rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,194.44 ($80.93).

LON NXT traded up GBX 174 ($2.27) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 8,086 ($105.64). 228,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,003. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,348 ($56.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,404 ($109.80). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,032.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,427.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.75 billion and a PE ratio of 36.44.

In related news, insider Richard Papp sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,348 ($109.07), for a total value of £784,712 ($1,025,231.25).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

