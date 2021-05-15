NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.190-6.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.NICE also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.19-6.39 EPS.
Shares of NICE stock traded up $5.66 on Friday, hitting $228.71. 165,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,743. NICE has a 12 month low of $167.45 and a 12 month high of $288.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.10 and a 200 day moving average of $247.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that NICE will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NICE Company Profile
NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.
