NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.190-6.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.NICE also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.19-6.39 EPS.

Shares of NICE stock traded up $5.66 on Friday, hitting $228.71. 165,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,743. NICE has a 12 month low of $167.45 and a 12 month high of $288.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.10 and a 200 day moving average of $247.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that NICE will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NICE. Citigroup lowered their target price on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $285.86.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

