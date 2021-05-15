NIKE, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for NIKE in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the footwear maker will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

NIKE stock opened at $135.93 on Thursday. NIKE has a one year low of $84.88 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.22. The company has a market cap of $214.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $257,241,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

