NiSource (NYSE:NI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.320-1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,205,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,135. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.48. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.20.

In other news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $59,546.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. Insiders sold a total of 12,924 shares of company stock valued at $293,350 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.