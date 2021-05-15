Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Nokia (NYSE:NOK)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DNB Markets downgraded Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

NYSE NOK opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Nokia has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOK. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 1.6% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 163,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Nokia by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 66.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Nokia by 14.7% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 23,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Nokia by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

