Nord/LB Reiterates €40.00 Price Target for Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)

Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €49.08 ($57.74).

FRA DWNI opened at €43.19 ($50.81) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €43.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €41.98. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52 week high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

