Nord/LB Reiterates €75.00 Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.80 ($69.18) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €69.66 ($81.96).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €67.14 ($78.99) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 1 year high of €79.96 ($94.07). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €64.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €65.41.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.