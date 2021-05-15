Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) VP Sells $1,066,710.00 in Stock

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NSC opened at $289.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $277.13 and its 200 day moving average is $251.70. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $159.13 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSC. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.24.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.