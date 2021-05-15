Northcoast Research Weighs in on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Northcoast Research dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 13th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

RBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $63.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average is $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $78.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 23,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 12,861 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $707,355.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,671 shares in the company, valued at $893,247. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,343 shares of company stock worth $3,054,464 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 48.12%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.