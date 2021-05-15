Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.05

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.05 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 2910 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $872.66 million, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 4.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, Director Gil Chapman sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $39,445.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

