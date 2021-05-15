Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Lowered to C$42.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price objective lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s current price.

NPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Northland Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.02.

NPI opened at C$38.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$43.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.86. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$29.51 and a 52-week high of C$51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$492.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$516.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.7699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

