Northland Securities Increases Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target to $50.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SMCI. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.30. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.57.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $3,129,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,689,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,354,589.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $315,611.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,195 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,120.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,900,715 in the last 90 days. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 292,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 104,561 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 271,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 95,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

