Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.400-2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Shares of NWN stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $66.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.78 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 87.67%.

In other Northwest Natural news, SVP Kimberly A. Heiting sold 1,500 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $72,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,506.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $81,648.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,266.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $183,081 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

