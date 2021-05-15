Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 426.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 62.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Novavax by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Novavax by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Novavax by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 49.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.83, for a total transaction of $694,307.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,722.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $656,133.38. Insiders sold a total of 75,517 shares of company stock valued at $15,952,005 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $131.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 2.01. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Novavax from $338.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Novavax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.29.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

