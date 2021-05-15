Numis Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Synairgen (LON:SNG)

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Synairgen (LON:SNG) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 990 ($12.93) price target on the stock.

SNG opened at GBX 98.90 ($1.29) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 141.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 146.25. The company has a market cap of £197.71 million and a PE ratio of -19.39. Synairgen has a 12 month low of GBX 32.71 ($0.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 260 ($3.40). The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Synairgen Company Profile

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops inhaled interferon beta (IFN-Ã), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-Ã that is in Phase-II clinical trial for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold and flu; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases.

