NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a C$3.50 target price on the stock.

NVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$2.20 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares downgraded NuVista Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$3.25 price target on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.93.

Shares of NVA stock opened at C$2.60 on Wednesday. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.61 and a 52-week high of C$2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$587.19 million and a P/E ratio of -2.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.57.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$124.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$133.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,005.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 167,272 shares in the company, valued at C$410,652.76.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

