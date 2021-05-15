Oak Ridge Investments LLC Acquires 272,079 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1,052.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,079 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $36,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 63,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 17,124 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,841,000 after purchasing an additional 148,592 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 443,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $134.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.59 and its 200-day moving average is $117.68. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $139.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

