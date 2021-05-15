Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $20.65 Million Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 689.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 302,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263,821 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $20,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHVN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 13,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

BHVN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.64.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.69. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $43.83 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

