Oak Ridge Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 854.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,720 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $9,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in DocuSign by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,017,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in DocuSign by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DocuSign by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $187.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.15. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.21 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of -158.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.64.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,056.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $1,242,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at $43,383,327.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

