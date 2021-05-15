Oak Ridge Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,629,823 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,906,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Inovalon by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Inovalon by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Inovalon by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Inovalon by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inovalon alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Inovalon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.13.

INOV stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 767.82, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average of $24.33.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Corporate insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.