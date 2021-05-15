Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OSH shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th.

In other news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $766,326.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,817,437 shares in the company, valued at $241,529,238.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $402,527,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,977,821 shares of company stock worth $434,993,006 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,725 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,117,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,442 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 22,918.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,284,000 after purchasing an additional 883,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 97.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,559,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,607,000 after purchasing an additional 771,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSH traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.90. 1,290,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,141. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.67. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

