Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OCGN. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright raised Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Ocugen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Ocugen from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

NASDAQ OCGN opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.97. Ocugen has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). Equities analysts predict that Ocugen will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Ocugen news, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 29,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $329,001.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $39,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 696,607 shares of company stock valued at $8,644,379. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ocugen by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,422,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 34.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after acquiring an additional 418,757 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter worth about $2,745,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth about $622,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen in the first quarter valued at about $2,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

