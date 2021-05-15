OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives $34.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE stock opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -35.83, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.46) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 74.54%.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 592.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.