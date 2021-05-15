Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $238.61 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will post sales of $238.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $237.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $240.96 million. Okta posted sales of $182.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $229.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of -118.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta has a 1 year low of $166.65 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.75 and its 200-day moving average is $248.54.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $4,437,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 8,594 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total transaction of $1,966,393.14. Insiders sold 46,601 shares of company stock worth $10,632,694 over the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $1,348,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Okta by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 313.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Okta by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

