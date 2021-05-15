Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,464,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,871,000 after acquiring an additional 25,980 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 786,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 46,673 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 9.7% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 34,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

NYSE ORI opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.30. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $26,958.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $56,749.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $44,524. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.