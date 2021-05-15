Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $423.23 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will announce $423.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $412.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $436.31 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted sales of $349.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.19.

Shares of OLLI opened at $80.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $72.19 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.00.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,841.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total value of $140,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $69,321,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 509.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 807,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,272,000 after acquiring an additional 675,288 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,479,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $20,708,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 40.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 755,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,769,000 after acquiring an additional 217,437 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

