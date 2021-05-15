Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.800-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.54 million.Omnicell also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.500-3.700 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicell presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.50.

Shares of Omnicell stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.91. The stock had a trading volume of 207,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,214. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 151.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $60.52 and a 1 year high of $146.99.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicell will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

