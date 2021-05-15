ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. ON Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 308.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Summit Insights cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.93.

Shares of ON traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.45. 6,511,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,166,181. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $44.59.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,856.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,608. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $9,133,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 32.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 532.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 275,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after buying an additional 232,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,464,000 after buying an additional 147,125 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

