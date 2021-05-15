ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $54.35 on Thursday. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $54.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average of $43.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

