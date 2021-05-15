OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON OTMP opened at GBX 87.50 ($1.14) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £63.61 million and a P/E ratio of -15.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. OnTheMarket has a 12-month low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 145 ($1.89). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 90.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 105.85.

OnTheMarket Company Profile

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

