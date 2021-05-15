OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Shares of LON OTMP opened at GBX 87.50 ($1.14) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £63.61 million and a P/E ratio of -15.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. OnTheMarket has a 12-month low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 145 ($1.89). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 90.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 105.85.
OnTheMarket Company Profile
