Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Rackspace Technology in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.95.

NASDAQ RXT opened at $19.46 on Thursday. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $26.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $413,179.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

