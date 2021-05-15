Oppenheimer Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Emerson Electric in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EMR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

NYSE:EMR opened at $95.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $96.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.11.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $411,979,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Emerson Electric by 342.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,048 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 514.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,833,000 after acquiring an additional 900,113 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,786,000 after acquiring an additional 787,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after acquiring an additional 767,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

