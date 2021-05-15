Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Raised by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,958,751 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,118 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $137,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,107,842,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,006,375,000 after buying an additional 407,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after buying an additional 303,342 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,379,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $671,427,000 after acquiring an additional 637,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays cut Oracle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.81.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $78.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.91 and a 52 week high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.