OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OraSure Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets oral fluid specimen collection devices using proprietary oral fluid technologies, diagnostic products including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. These products are sold in the United States as well as internationally to various clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians’ offices, and commercial and industrial entities. OraSure Technologies is the leading supplier of oral-fluid collection devices and in vitro diagnostic assays to the employment, criminal justice, drug treatment, life insurance and public health markets for the detection of abused drugs and the antibodies to HIV. Based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the Company develops, manufactures and markets oral specimen collection devices, in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of OSUR opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $684.34 million, a PE ratio of -41.35 and a beta of 0.04. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

