O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Billion

Analysts expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report sales of $3.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive posted sales of $3.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year sales of $12.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.95 billion to $12.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.13 billion to $12.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $529.70.

ORLY traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $553.33. 636,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,517. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $530.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $392.07 and a fifty-two week high of $568.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,239,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,557 shares of company stock worth $57,071,574 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $333,624,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 895.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 284,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,460,000 after acquiring an additional 256,170 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 159,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,279,000 after acquiring an additional 145,863 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4,577.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 102,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,201,000 after purchasing an additional 100,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24,441.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 99,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,541,000 after purchasing an additional 99,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

