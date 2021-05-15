OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Lifted to “Neutral” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OGI. CIBC cut OrganiGram from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on OrganiGram from C$4.75 to C$3.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. ATB Capital cut their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.20 to C$3.75 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.78.

OGI opened at C$2.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$876.81 million and a P/E ratio of -2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of C$1.35 and a 52 week high of C$8.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.92.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$14.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.79 million. Sell-side analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

