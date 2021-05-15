Orion Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $324.86 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Orion Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $12.80 or 0.00025959 BTC on exchanges. Orion Protocol has a market cap of $324.86 million and approximately $13.55 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orion Protocol has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00089109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00019982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.87 or 0.01160200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00066845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00115238 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00061585 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,389,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

