ORIX (NYSE:IX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

NYSE:IX opened at $85.38 on Tuesday. ORIX has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $91.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.53 and a 200-day moving average of $80.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IX. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of ORIX by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 61,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

