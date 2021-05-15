ORIX (NYSE:IX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “
NYSE:IX opened at $85.38 on Tuesday. ORIX has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $91.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.53 and a 200-day moving average of $80.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95.
About ORIX
ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.
Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORIX (IX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.