Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$7.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of OLA stock opened at C$4.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.85. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$3.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.56.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

