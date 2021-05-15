Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) PT Raised to $22.00 at Raymond James

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $21.50 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OR. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.93.

Shares of OR stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 72.90%. The company had revenue of $49.54 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at $1,553,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at $27,988,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,014,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after buying an additional 330,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth about $817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

