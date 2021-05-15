Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 25.26%.

Shares of OSMT remained flat at $$3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 163,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,380. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $192.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Arbaclofen extended-release tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity; Upneeq, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis; and OS870 which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

