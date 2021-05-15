Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 25.26%.

Shares of OSMT remained flat at $$3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 163,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,380. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $192.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Arbaclofen extended-release tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity; Upneeq, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis; and OS870 which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

