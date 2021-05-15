Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $42.35

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.35 and last traded at $42.46, with a volume of 15648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.03.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.77.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. Analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $166,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,986.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $150,491.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,491.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,041,361 shares of company stock worth $206,072,282.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,250,000 after purchasing an additional 78,916 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,911,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,608,000 after buying an additional 38,217 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 29.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,176,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,004,000 after acquiring an additional 268,999 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Outset Medical by 18.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 942,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,266,000 after acquiring an additional 148,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,320,000 after acquiring an additional 174,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

