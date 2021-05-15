Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Shares Down 4.6%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF)’s share price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.91 and last traded at $8.91. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OVCHF)

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.