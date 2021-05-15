Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Brokerages expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to report $2.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor posted sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full year sales of $9.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.58 billion to $9.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Owens & Minor.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.05.

NYSE:OMI traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.84. The stock had a trading volume of 833,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $39.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -32.16, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $249,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,563.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $363,988.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,775.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,566 shares of company stock worth $3,904,540. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,258,000 after acquiring an additional 912,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Owens & Minor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,530,000 after buying an additional 20,618 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Owens & Minor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,080,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,333,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Owens & Minor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,359,000 after purchasing an additional 21,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens & Minor (OMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.