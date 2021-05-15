Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.750-4.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Owens & Minor to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.05.

Owens & Minor stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.84. The stock had a trading volume of 833,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,240. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $39.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.54.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is 1.79%.

In other Owens & Minor news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 28,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $1,064,717.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,424,829.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,540. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

