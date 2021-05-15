Oxen Hits Market Capitalization of $78.95 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 14th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $78.95 million and $325,951.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $1.46 or 0.00002948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,431.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.21 or 0.08183400 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,295.86 or 0.02621504 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.41 or 0.00658295 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.90 or 0.00214239 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $408.31 or 0.00825996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.80 or 0.00681348 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.80 or 0.00612562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006715 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,182,121 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.