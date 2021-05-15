Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF)’s share price fell 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 385,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Pacific Basin Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 133 Handysize vessels, 117 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post-Panamax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

