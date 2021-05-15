Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $7.36 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,230 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.1% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 193,304 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,459 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,273 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 99,463 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,762 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.24.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $248.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.55 and its 200 day moving average is $230.80. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $176.60 and a 12 month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

