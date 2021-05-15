PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.50.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.83. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $387.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

